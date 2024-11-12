Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 179.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 125.77% to Rs 54.93 croreNet profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 179.86% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 125.77% to Rs 54.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.9324.33 126 OPM %9.5011.10 -PBDT5.261.90 177 PBT5.201.84 183 NP3.891.39 180
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content