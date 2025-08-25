Monday, August 25, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind redeems preference shares aggregating Rs 560 cr

Inox Wind redeems preference shares aggregating Rs 560 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Inox Wind has today i.e. 25 August 2025, fully redeemed 56,00,00,000 - 0.01% Unlisted, Non-Convertible, Non Cumulative, Participating, Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each held by Inox Leasing and Finance Limited, Promoter Company, at par, aggregating Rs. 560 crore, out of the proceeds raised through the fresh issue of equity shares on Rights basis, in line with the Objects of the Issue.

Consequent to the above redemption, there are no outstanding Preference Shares of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MIC Electronics receives orders worth Rs 1.73 cr from Indian Railways

MIC Electronics receives orders worth Rs 1.73 cr from Indian Railways

Protean wins work order of Rs 1160 cr

Protean wins work order of Rs 1160 cr

Vedant Fashions allots 3,850 equity shares under ESOS

Vedant Fashions allots 3,850 equity shares under ESOS

EID Parry allots 27,899 equity shares under ESOP

EID Parry allots 27,899 equity shares under ESOP

NBCC (India) to execute RIICO's Rs 3,700 cr transformative development project

NBCC (India) to execute RIICO's Rs 3,700 cr transformative development project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon