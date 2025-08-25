Monday, August 25, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC (India) to execute RIICO's Rs 3,700 cr transformative development project

NBCC (India) to execute RIICO's Rs 3,700 cr transformative development project

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

NBCC (India) has been selected as the lead agency to design, build, and market the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, Global Capability Centre (GCC) Tower, IT Tower, luxury hotels, and new commercial and residential infrastructure on 95 acres of Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) land along the B2 Bypass, Tonk Road.

In this regard, the Government of Rajasthan has announced this transformative development project with its recent cabinet approval, with an overall estimated investment reaching approximately Rs 3,700 crore.

The project's scope is ambitious and future-oriented, with plans for the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre to be developed on approximately 25 acres land parcel. The planned Rajasthan Mandapam, with over 2 lakh sq. mtr. of built-up area, is envisioned as a 7000-7,500-seat world-class convention.

 

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

