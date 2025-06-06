Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR cautiously awaits RBI policy decision

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee is lacking clear direction in opening trades on Friday with focus fixed on RBI monetary policy decision due for the day. Rupee, in the spot market, opened at Rs 85.91 per dollar but recovered to a high of 85.78 so far during the day. Dollar is staying close to six-week low, supporting the counter but weak cues from global equities may act as a dampener for the domestic unit. Yesterday, rupee snapped its two-day losing streak and closed 7 paise higher at 85.80 against the US dollar. Domestic shares ended modestly higher with the benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex gaining 443.79 points, or 0.55 percent, to 81,442.04. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 130.70 points, or 0.53 percent, at 24,750.90 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes gained 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Market participants are now keenly awaiting the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy meeting for further cues. On the NSE, USDINR pair is trading at 85.87, marginally lower on the day.

 

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

