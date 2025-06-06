Friday, June 06, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Praj Inds, CEAT, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Praj Inds, CEAT, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Manappuram Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL) and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals shares are banned from F&O trading on 6 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

JSW Energy has commissioned 281 MW of organic renewable energy capacity with solar capacity of 215 MW and wind capacity of 66 MW, taking the current installed capacity to 12,499 MW.

Praj Industries has signed an agreement with Paraguay-based Enersur to assess, develop, and implement a fully integrated biorefinery project in Paraguay in a phased manner. The biorefinery aims to produce ethanol along with co-products such as distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), corn oil, biogas, biobitumen, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

 

CEATs board is scheduled to meet on 10 June 2025, to consider raising funds up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non- convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Also Read

Harvard, Harvard University

Harvard wins reprieve from Trump's ban on foreign students entering US

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat start; Asia-pacific markets mixed; RBI MPC decision eyed

chenab rail bridge

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway arch Chenab Bridge: 10 points

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC meeting LIVE updates: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Musk-Trump feud threatens billions in SpaceX deals, risks US space goals

Medplus Health Services subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions has received one suspension order for a drug license for store situated at Maharashtra.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises for total consideration of Rs 27 crore. The mode of acquisition (cash consideration / shares swap) will be determined by the Board at a later stage.

Brigade Enterprises wholly owned subsidiary, Brigade Tetrarch Private has incorporated a limited liability partnership (LLP) named Auraterra Developers LLP, with an initial capital contribution of Rs 99,990. The said LLP will take up development of real estate projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Panth Infinity reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Panth Infinity reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Agro Phos India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Agro Phos India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises

Zaggle Prepaid to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises

Shares set to open higher on upbeat Asian cues

Shares set to open higher on upbeat Asian cues

Intellect to deploy eMACH.ai DEP for leading South African bank

Intellect to deploy eMACH.ai DEP for leading South African bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon