Friday, June 06, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NILA Spaces awards construction of premium residential project to Riveria lnfrastructures

NILA Spaces awards construction of premium residential project to Riveria lnfrastructures

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

NILA Spaces announced that it's wholly owned subsidiary Nila Urban Living has awarded the construction contract for its upcoming premium residential development at GIFT City to Riveria lnfrastructures.

The project is located on a prime plot for which the rights were secured last year through a record bid of Rs 6,557 per square foot for development rights in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This makes it the most expensive parcel of land, in absolute terms, in the state of Gujarat.

The construction contract, valued at Rs 129.25 crore includes the core and shell construction of the residential towers. The project is scheduled to be completed over 27 months from the date of commencement.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge lower ahead of RBI policy meeting; Breadth strong

Indices edge lower ahead of RBI policy meeting; Breadth strong

Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Praj Inds, CEAT, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Praj Inds, CEAT, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Panth Infinity reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Panth Infinity reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Agro Phos India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Agro Phos India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises

Zaggle Prepaid to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon