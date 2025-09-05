Friday, September 05, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR softens as 88 per US dollar mark refuses to give up

INR softens as 88 per US dollar mark refuses to give up

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Indian Rupee fell today as markets continue to eye broad worries on the US tariff front and maintain a general caution ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls data. The INR is currently quoting at 88.25 per US dollar, down 13 paise on the day. Overall undertone has been sluggish for Rupee after hitting record low against US dollar. Meanwhile, the key equity benchmarks ended sideways today as geopolitical concerns kept investors cautious. Despite the announcement of GST reforms, overall market sentiment remained subdued. The Nifty settled above the 24,700 level. Auto, metal and media shares advanced, while IT, FMCG and realty shares declined.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rupee at its worst

Rupee at its worst

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

Moschip Tech soars more than 47% in six days

Moschip Tech soars more than 47% in six days

Indices end flat as profit booking offsets GST-led optimism

Indices end flat as profit booking offsets GST-led optimism

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.44%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.44%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon