TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

To design and implement AI-enabled Integrated Financial Management System

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the government of Odisha to design and implement Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) 3.0. Leveraging advanced cloud-native technologies, this microservices-based architecture will automate the state's comprehensive public finance workflows, representing a key advancement in Odisha's digital transformation roadmap.

TCS has been working with the Government of Odisha since 2005, beginning with the integrated Odisha Treasury Management System. This collaboration progressed through the implementation of IFMS, followed by IFMS 2.0, culminating in the launch of IFMS 3.0 - the third generation of the solution. As part of this program, TCS will also implement its AI Workbench, an open-source solution designed to support AI/ML projects in designated operational areas, including model development, monitoring, and retraining. This enables IFMS 3.0 to apply analytics and machine learning to decision-making and operational processes, with features such as multilingual chatbot interactions to enhance user experience. The assistant is developed to address FAQs, automate service desk procedures, and carry out functional tasks, aiding IFMS users.

 

Girish Ramachandran, President, Growth Markets and Public Services, TCS, said, We are proud to deepen our collaboration with the Government of Odisha. IFMS 3.0 combines advanced technology and user-centric design to deliver smarter governance. With real-time financial visibility, enhanced precision, and a future ready architecture, this platform will empower Odisha to deliver more effective public services to its citizens.

In addition to its core functionalities supporting the finance department's needs in budgeting, expenditure management, revenue management, and accounts management, IFMS 3.0 incorporates advanced functional and non-functional enhancements aimed at streamlining financial processes, enhancing data precision, and enabling real-time monitoring and reporting. This upgrade reflects the Odisha Government's ongoing commitment to utilizing technology for improved governance and more effective public service delivery.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

