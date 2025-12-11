Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays subdued near record lows

INR stays subdued near record lows

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee continues to stay subdued near record low levels in opening trades on Thursday. INR opened at Rs 89.95 per dollar and slipped to a low of 90.12 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 89.94 against the US dollar, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows. Investors are also awaiting cues from the US-India trade talks, which could boost the rupee in the coming days. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell around 0.3 percent each on Wednesday to extend losses for a third straight session. FIIs net sold shares worth Rs 1,651 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,752 crore, as per provisional exchange data.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks snap 3-day losses in early trade; IT shares advance

Benchmarks snap 3-day losses in early trade; IT shares advance

Glenmark USA to launch Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial

Glenmark USA to launch Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial

Ashoka Buildcon rises after JV secures Rs 1,815-cr BMC project order

Ashoka Buildcon rises after JV secures Rs 1,815-cr BMC project order

Nifty set for soft start as GIFT Nifty slips and Fed signals pause

Nifty set for soft start as GIFT Nifty slips and Fed signals pause

Stock Alert: Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, LIC, Petronet LNG

Stock Alert: Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, LIC, Petronet LNG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon