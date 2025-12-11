Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark USA to launch Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial

Glenmark USA to launch Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the upcoming launch of Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial. Glenmark's Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Leucovorin Calcium for Injection, 350 mg/vial, of Hospira, Inc. [NDA 008107]. Glenmark will begin distribution in December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ashoka Buildcon rises after JV secures Rs 1,815-cr BMC project order

Ashoka Buildcon rises after JV secures Rs 1,815-cr BMC project order

Nifty set for soft start as GIFT Nifty slips and Fed signals pause

Nifty set for soft start as GIFT Nifty slips and Fed signals pause

Stock Alert: Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, LIC, Petronet LNG

Stock Alert: Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, LIC, Petronet LNG

Surya Roshni bags Rs 169-cr pipe supply order in Gujarat

Surya Roshni bags Rs 169-cr pipe supply order in Gujarat

Waaree Energies announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Waaree Energies announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon