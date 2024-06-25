Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Intellect Design gains on 7-yr deal from Canada-based firm

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Intellect Design Arena advanced 1.11% to Rs 1,080 after it received a seven-year deal will from Canada-based Vancity for eMACH.ai composed digital transformation.
This seven-year deal will see Vancity harnessing Intellects Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) for Retail & SME digital experience alongside contextual banking experience (CBX) for commercial digital experience.
The transformation will span engagement across onboarding, account services (current & savings accounts), payments & transfers, cards, digital lending and back office. The deployment of DEP and CBX will be facilitated on a fully managed cloud platform, highlighting a strategic move towards scalable and secure digital member experiences.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Intellect Design Arena, said, Our DEP and CBX platforms are designed to cater to the dynamic needs of modern financial institutions, and we're excited to see how this partnership will enable Vanitys offerings. This partnership is not only a pivotal moment for Intellect and Vancity but also sets a new benchmark in digital banking innovation, showcasing the potential of strategic collaborations in creating enhanced value and experiences for credit union members worldwide.
Intellect Design Arena has a comprehensive portfolio of products across Global Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Risk & Treasury Management, Global Transaction Banking and Insurance and is engaged in the business of software development.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 6.59% to Rs 85 crore on 1.45% fall in total revenue to Rs 612 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon