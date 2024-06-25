Business Standard
Jindal Photo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Atul Auto Ltd and Meera Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2024.
Jindal Photo Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 842.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18412 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4683 shares in the past one month.
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 967.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1998 shares in the past one month.
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 196.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6910 shares in the past one month.
Atul Auto Ltd jumped 15.24% to Rs 626.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16238 shares in the past one month.
Meera Industries Ltd rose 12.35% to Rs 50.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9996 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

