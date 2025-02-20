Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITCONS E-Solutions hits the roof on bagging Wipro contract

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

ITCONS E-Solutions was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 480.30 after the firm has secured a new work order from Wipro to provide manpower services on a contractual basis for the period of one year.

Shares of Wipro shed 0.70% to currently trade at Rs 311.90 on the BSE.

The scope of the project involves the supply of manpower services on a contractual basis for a period of 1 year. The aggregate value of the work order is Rs 64,27,200.40.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

 

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

