Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digital transactions sustained broad-based growth momentum across payment modes in January

Digital transactions sustained broad-based growth momentum across payment modes in January

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payment Index reached 465.3 in September 2024, reflecting the growing penetration of digitalisation in the country. In January 2025, digital transactions sustained broad-based growth momentum across payment modes, albeit with some moderation in growth in the retail payment segments. There was an increase in the share of PSBs in volume of transactions (from remitter bank side) during January 2025 as compared with the levels recorded a year ago. The number of technical declines 26 per 10,000 UPI transactions reduced across most bank categories in January 2025 compared to January 2024, reflecting enhanced efficiency of banks systems despite higher transaction volumes. The performance, however, remained uneven across bank groups.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

E-way bills growth accelerates to 23.1% in January, Petroleum consumption up 3.1%

E-way bills growth accelerates to 23.1% in January, Petroleum consumption up 3.1%

Rural demand continues to hold up on increasing farm incomes

Rural demand continues to hold up on increasing farm incomes

Union budget prudently manages fiscal consolidation and growth objectives: RBI paper

Union budget prudently manages fiscal consolidation and growth objectives: RBI paper

HFCL gains on securing Rs 2,501-cr order from BSNL

HFCL gains on securing Rs 2,501-cr order from BSNL

BSE jumps after Goldman Sachs buys stake

BSE jumps after Goldman Sachs buys stake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon