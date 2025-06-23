Monday, June 23, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITCONS E-Solutions secures additional work order of Rs 46.51 cr

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

From Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, Meerut

ITCONS E-Solutions has received an additional work order from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam (PVVNL), Meerut. The order pertains to the supply of manpower services for 26 resources, which include Administrative Operator, Office Assistant, and Executive Assistant. The work shall commence from 1st July 2025 to 31st March 2026, subject to further extension.

The aggregate value of the work order is Rs 46,51,314.76/- inclusive of all applicable taxes.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

