L T Foods Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Godrej Industries Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd and Sterlite Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2025.

L T Foods Ltd tumbled 6.73% to Rs 404.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60892 shares in the past one month.

 

Godrej Industries Ltd crashed 4.32% to Rs 1290.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10167 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20010 shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd lost 4.00% to Rs 20.14. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd plummeted 4.00% to Rs 332.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20256 shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd shed 3.86% to Rs 101.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment jumps on strategic business update

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on stock exchanges

Munjal Showa Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Solar Inds arm bags supply contract worth Rs 158-cr from Ministry of Defence

Volumes spurt at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd counter

