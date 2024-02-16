Sensex (    %)
                        
ITI signs MoU with JandK Operations

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
To manufacture and provide BharOS-enabled digital devices and services
ITI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with JandK Operations for manufacturing and providing of BharOS-enabled digital devices and services.
This collaboration aims to manufacture and provide BharOS-enabled digital devices, including mobiles, routers, tablets, and more, to enhance the digital security infrastructure of Digital India.
BharOS, acclaimed for its reliability and security, offers users a trustworthy environment, ensuring the integrity of their digital interactions. With this partnership, ITI Limited reaffirms its commitment to advancing India's digital landscape while prioritizing data security and user privacy.
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

