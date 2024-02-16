ITI signs MoU with JandK Operations

To manufacture and provide BharOS-enabled digital devices and services

This collaboration aims to manufacture and provide BharOS-enabled digital devices, including mobiles, routers, tablets, and more, to enhance the digital security infrastructure of Digital India.

BharOS, acclaimed for its reliability and security, offers users a trustworthy environment, ensuring the integrity of their digital interactions. With this partnership, ITI Limited reaffirms its commitment to advancing India's digital landscape while prioritizing data security and user privacy.

