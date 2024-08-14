Business Standard
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.09%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1966.75, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.77% in last one year as compared to a 24.14% gain in NIFTY and a 42.68% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1966.75, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24164.4. The Sensex is at 79148.73, up 0.24%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 10.21% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22191.6, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81368 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.54 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 52.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

