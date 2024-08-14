SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit rises 26650.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.21% to Rs 224.23 croreNet profit of SPV Global Trading rose 26650.00% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.21% to Rs 224.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 156.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales224.23156.57 43 OPM %8.842.50 -PBDT17.182.36 628 PBT15.570.68 2190 NP5.350.02 26650
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content