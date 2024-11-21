Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese benchmark Nikkei slips 0.85%

Japanese benchmark Nikkei slips 0.85%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 326 points or 0.85 percent to close at 38,026.17. The day's trading range was between 38,374.69 and 37,945.21. Anxiety ahead of the CPI update weighed on sentiment.

Tokyo Gas extended gains with a surge of close to 5 percent. Software business M3 followed with gains of 4.4 percent. Taiheiyo Cement Corp, Yamato Holdings and Ube Industries, all gained more than 3 percent.

IHI Corp lost close to 4 percent. Sumitomo Realty and Development Co, East Japan Railway Co, Aeon and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, all declined more than 3 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric initiates restructuring; may impact over 500 employees

India vs Australia 1st Test pitch report

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Optus Stadium pitch report, Perth weather on Nov 22

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to drop broad hints for the adoption of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework at Monday's meeting with the boards of private banks in Mumbai.

ECBs net inflows rise to $7.9 bn in H1FY25 from $6.8 bn in H1FY24: RBI data

CBSE

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2025: Major updates every student should know

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia launches intercontinental ballistic missile attack on Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon