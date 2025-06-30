Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel commissions its first galvanising line at Angul complex

Jindal Steel commissions its first galvanising line at Angul complex

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Jindal Steel has successfully commissioned its first Continuous Galvanising Line (CGL 1) at its state-of-the-art Angul Integrated Steel Complex in Odisha. This marks a significant expansion in the company's coated steel product offerings. The new line will produce galvanised and galvalume products under the Jindal Panther Galvanised and ZINKALUME brands, catering to various industries including appliances, automotive, infrastructure, and construction.

CGL 1 can process steel thicknesses ranging from 0.15 mm to 1.50 mm and widths from 700 mm to 1400 mm. This advanced setup ensures high precision and consistent quality for a variety of applications.

Jindal Panther Galvanised Products include full hard, soft, and skin-passed galvanised steel, used in products like air conditioners, white goods, electrical panels, ducting systems, coolers, vehicle bodies, silos, and storage boxes. These are also ideal as base material for pre-painted galvanised iron (PPGI).

 

ZINKALUME Galvalume Products are coated with an aluminium + silicon + zinc alloy, offering excellent corrosion resistance and thermal durability. These products are especially suited for refrigerator backs, solar structures, fuel tanks, and pre-painted galvalume (PPGL) applications.

The line also offers thinner HR galvanised coils (1.00-1.50 mm) for the tube industry, silos, tank farms, and pre-engineered buildings, as well as high-strength galvanised steel for automotive underbody components.

Also Read

trading, stock market

RVNL shares gain 2% on ₹213 crore South Central Railway project

Hera Pheri 3

Great news for Hera Pheri 3 fans! Paresh Rawal confirms return to franchise

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news updates: Debate underway in Senate on Trump's big bill; overnight voting delayed

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends decline, drops 300 pts; Nifty tests 25,550; JB Chemicals slips 7%

Premiumstock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

5 technical reasons why Jio Financial Services stock can rally another 22%

The commissioning of our first galvanising line at the Angul Integrated Steel Complex is a proud milestone. It reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, value-added steel products for diverse industry needs. We are confident that Panther Galvanised and ZINKALUME will set new benchmarks in the market said Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel in a statement.

Looking ahead, Jindal Steel is set to add another 6 MTPA crude steel capacity at the Angul plant this year, taking the total capacity to 12 MTPA by the end of 2025making it one of the largest single-location steel plants in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Rallies on U.S. China Trade Optimism but Pulls Back on Canada Tensions

Wall Street Rallies on U.S. China Trade Optimism but Pulls Back on Canada Tensions

Insolation Energy rises as subsidiary secures 109.79 MW solar project

Insolation Energy rises as subsidiary secures 109.79 MW solar project

Alembic Pharma jumps after receiving USFDA nod for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Injection

Alembic Pharma jumps after receiving USFDA nod for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Injection

Titagarh Rail Systems gains after consortium bags order for Pune Metro Rail Project

Titagarh Rail Systems gains after consortium bags order for Pune Metro Rail Project

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth strong

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon