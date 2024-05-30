Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jio Financial Services launches beta version of "JioFinance" app

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Jio Financial Services announced the launch of their "JioFinance" app (in ta mode), a cutting-edge platform revolutionising daily finances and digital banking. This app seamlessly integrates digital banking, UPI transactions, bill settlements, insurance advisory, and offers a consolidated view of accounts and savings, all in one user-friendly interface.
Designed for friction-less navigation, "JioFinance" app will cater to users of all levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management on finger-tips.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Future plans include expanding loan solutions, starting with Loans on mutual funds and progressing to home loans, demonstrating a commitment to evolving customer needs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

SEBI introduces Beta version of T+0 rolling settlement cycle on optional basis

Wysa Launches Hindi Version of Globally Successful AI Therapy App

Jio Leasing Services invests Rs 2.50 cr in JV - Reliance International Leasing IFSC

H.V. Mohan Lal Unveils "The Real Theory of Everything" (Kindle Version) with Live Demonstration in Bangalore

Jio Financial rises after forming JV with BlackRock for wealth management &amp; broking business

Board of Indian Oil Corporation approves re-routing of investment in Sun Mobility, Singapore

Market Mayhem! Stocks plunge as election jitters collide with F&amp;O expiry

INR Settles Modestly Higher As Dollar Weakens; Massive Sell-Off In Local Equities Cap Gains

Board of Aarti Industries appoints CEO and directors

NSE SME IPO of Aimtron Electronics subscribed 1.5 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon