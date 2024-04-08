JLR records 20% growth in sales for FY2024

JLR today reports its full year sales are up over 20 per cent year-on-year reflecting improved production and sustained global demand.

Wholesale volumes of 110,190 units in the fourth quarter (excluding the Chery Jaguar LandRover China JV) were up16% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 9% compared to the quarter ended 31 December 2023. By brand, compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes increased in the quarter for Range Rover (up 22% to 58,280 units), Defender (up 5% to 28,702 units), Jaguar (up 39% to 13,528 units) and Discovery (up 1% to 9,680 units).

Retail sales for the fourth quarter were 114,038 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), up 11% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 4% compared to the quarter ended 31 December 2023. Compared to the prior year, retail sales in the quarter were up 32% in the UK, 21% in North America, and 16% Overseas. Compared to the prior year, retail sales in China weredown9% and down 2% in Europe for the quarter.

For the full year ended 31 March 2024, wholesale volumes were 401,303 and retail sales were 431,733, up 25% and 22% respectively compared to the prior year; wholesale volumes and retail sales were up in all regions compared to the prior year.

JLR will report results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended 31 March 2024 in May 2024.

