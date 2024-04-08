Hong Kong Market ekes out gain

However, market gains capped on caution ahead of key economic data to be released this week. Investors' focus this week will be on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report, along with speeches by Federal Reserve officials and the release of minutes of the Fed's March FOMC meeting. In China, credit data, inflation readings and trade figures are also due this week.

Market participants largely shrugged off Hong Kong's leader John Lee statement on Monday that authorities were considering additional measures to bolster the Asian financial hub's securities market, which has taken a hit from China's economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 8.93 points, or 0.05%, to 16,732.85. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 5.40 points, or 0.9%, to 5,868.97.

Li Auto rallied 4.1% to HK$120.80 and BYD climbed 2.1% to HK$202 after Chinas Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said US and European accusations of EV overcapacity are groundless and that Chinese electric vehicle companies were not reliant on government subsidies to gain competitive advantages.

