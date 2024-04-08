Sensex (    %)
                             
Board of Rama Steel Tubes allots 1 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 08 April 2024
The Board of Rama Steel Tubes at its meeting held on 08 April 2024 has approved allotment of 6,70,926 equity shares on conversion of warrants and 93,92,964 equity shares as bonus shares reserved for such warrants.
Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 155,42,31,075/- divided into 155,42,31,075 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each.
First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

