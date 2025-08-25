JSW Infra appoints J Nagarajan as CFO

JSW Infrastructure announced that its board has approved the appointment of J Nagarajan, deputy chief financial officer (CFO) as CFO with effect from 1st September 2025.J Nagarajan is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. With over 24 years of experience in M&A, strategic finance, project finance, treasury, business planning and F&A, Nagarajan brings deep expertise across core sectors including metals, energy, and infrastructure.
Before joining the company as deputy CFO, he was a key member of the JSW Steel for the past 15 years, wherein he served as CFO of Bhushan Power and Steel (2022 2025), CFO of JSW Ispat Special Products (2019- 2022) and as a senior member of M&A team of JSW Steel.
Prior to JSW group, Nagarajan worked with Reliance Industries and Hindalco Industries.
JSW Infrastructure, a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 31.5% to Rs 384.68 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 292.44 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 21.2% YoY to Rs 1223.85 crore in Q1 FY26.
The scrip fell 1.15% to settle at Rs 305.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content