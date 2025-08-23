Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akums Drugs & Pharma signs pact with Zambia Govt to supply medicines

Akums Drugs & Pharma signs pact with Zambia Govt to supply medicines

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals said that it has executed a framework agreement with Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) to establish a local manufacturing facility and supply medicines in Zambia.

The company will establish the facility with the objective of supporting GRZ national health programs and enhancing local production capabilities in Zambia. The facility, in the future, also plans to export to neighboring countries including, but not limited to, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Tanzania, Mozambique etc.

This project shall be implemented through incorporation of a new joint venture company in Zambia in which Akums will be a majority partner owning 51% stake and a nominated Zambian state instrumentality owning 49% stake.

 

The facility is expected to commence manufacturing in 2028. The facility plans to manufacture general oral solids, liquids, injectables as well as beta-lactam products. Both the JV partners will jointly invest in the facility and commercial operations in ratio of their respective shareholding.

Further, until such time as the manufacturing facility will be established and becomes operational, the GRZ, through its state instrumentality, shall purchase medicines from the joint venture company having a minimum aggregate value of $ 50 million over 2 years in 2026 and 2027, i.e. $25 million annually, which will be manufactured and supplied from Akums and/or its subsidiaries facilities in India. The JV is expected to be established before the year end 2025.

In furtherance of this collaboration, the company has agreed to provide its proprietary technology, know-how, and technical expertise to the JV, and the parties intend to enter into a separate technology transfer agreement.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi calls for 'deep space explorations' on National Space Day

Donald Trump, Sergio Gor

The importance of being Sergio Gor, Trump's new Ambassador to Indiapremium

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time and streaming

SEBI

Sebi proposes new closing auction framework for liquid derivative stocks

Edelweiss Financial

WestBridge Capital picks 15% stake in Edelweiss AMC for ₹450 crore

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.5% to Rs 63.48 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 60.17 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales inched up 0.5% YoY to Rs 1024.03 crore in Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.15% to end at Rs 480.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises inks long-term lease agreement for Chennai-based prime land site

Brigade Enterprises inks long-term lease agreement for Chennai-based prime land site

CARE Ratings upgrades ratings of Punjab and Sind Bank to 'AA' with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings upgrades ratings of Punjab and Sind Bank to 'AA' with 'stable' outlook

PG Electroplast slumps after Q1 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 67 cr

PG Electroplast slumps after Q1 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 67 cr

PG Electroplast rises after tie-up with PAX India for POS device manufacturing

PG Electroplast rises after tie-up with PAX India for POS device manufacturing

Jupiter Electric Mobility inaugurates its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

Jupiter Electric Mobility inaugurates its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon