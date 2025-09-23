Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Pharmova appoints Arun Kumar Sharma as CFO

Jubilant Pharmova appoints Arun Kumar Sharma as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova's board approved the appointment of Arun Kumar Sharma as a chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1st October 2025.

The appointment is made for an interim period to ensure a smooth transition to the new CFO, for which the identification and appointment process is in progress, the company stated in regulatory filing.

Arun Kumar Sharma is a strategic and result-driven financial leader with over three decades of progressive experience across corporate finance, global treasury, investor relations, risk management, financial restructuring, insurance, capex control, and business transformation.

He has held various positions in Jubilant Bhartia Group including CFO role in Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc. USA for approximately 4 years, Jubilant Lifesciences (Chemical Business) for approximately 3 years and Jubilant Pharmova for around 2 years (April 2021-May2023).

 

Jubilant Pharmova is a globally present company engaged in radiopharmaceuticals, allergy immunotherapy, CDMO sterile injectables, contract research, development and manufacturing (CRDMO), generics, and proprietary novel drugs businesses.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 78.66% to Rs 102.90 crore despite a 9.21% rise in revenue to Rs 1,878.90 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter was down 0.65% to currently trade at Rs 1084.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brand Concepts Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Brand Concepts Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nifty below 25,200 level; media shares decline

Nifty below 25,200 level; media shares decline

Government approves release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana in FY26

Government approves release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana in FY26

RBI allows Standalone Primary Dealers to participate in Non-Deliverable INR derivatives

RBI allows Standalone Primary Dealers to participate in Non-Deliverable INR derivatives

Pidilite Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Pidilite Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon