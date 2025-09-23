Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pidilite Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Pidilite Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Refex Industries Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and K E C International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2025.

Pidilite Industries Ltd soared 98,681.46% to Rs 1491.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10252 shares in the past one month.

 

Refex Industries Ltd surged 16.91% to Rs 395.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37424 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd spiked 6.49% to Rs 295.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27753 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd jumped 6.23% to Rs 600.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd spurt 4.74% to Rs 907. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36580 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

