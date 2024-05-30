Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit rises 0.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.74% to Rs 29.78 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 89.69% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.10% to Rs 127.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram rose 0.39% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.74% to Rs 29.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.