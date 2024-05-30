Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 52.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.53% to Rs 327.31 croreNet profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 52.33% to Rs 66.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 327.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 252.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.62% to Rs 148.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.42% to Rs 1071.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 874.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
