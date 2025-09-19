Friday, September 19, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kaynes Technology slides after CEO Rajesh Sharma resigns

Kaynes Technology slides after CEO Rajesh Sharma resigns

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Kaynes Technology India fell 2.69% to Rs 7,034.90 after the company announced the resignation of Rajesh Sharma from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel, effective 31 October 2025.

Kaynes Technology India is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system and design manufacturing (ESDM) services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 49.96% to Rs 74.61 crore on a 33.63% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 673.46 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

