Key Corp standalone net profit declines 6.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.60% to Rs 8.09 croreNet profit of Key Corp declined 6.09% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.60% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.098.57 -6 OPM %97.4097.90 -PBDT7.888.39 -6 PBT7.878.38 -6 NP7.878.38 -6
