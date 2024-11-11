KFin Technologies allots 2.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies has allotted 2,72,146 equity shares under KFin Employee Stock Option Plan 2020.
Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 171,46,60,950/- comprising of 17,14,66,095 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 171,73,82,410/- comprising of 17,17,38,241 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.
