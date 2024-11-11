Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KFin Technologies allots 2.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies allots 2.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
KFin Technologies has allotted 2,72,146 equity shares under KFin Employee Stock Option Plan 2020.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 171,46,60,950/- comprising of 17,14,66,095 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 171,73,82,410/- comprising of 17,17,38,241 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 79,400, Nifty at 24,150; Auto, IT stocks climb

manufacturing, shipping, containers, ships, ports, port

Shipping Corporation rise 12% on reporting multi-fold jump in PAT in Q2FY25

Justice Sanjiv Khanna

LIVE news: Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath today as 51st chief justice of India

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Manickam Tagore writes to Sitharaman over LIC's policy restructuring

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

Pralhad Joshi targets Justice Michael D'Cunha over Covid panel report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon