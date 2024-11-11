Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 55.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 30.49% to Rs 986.95 croreNet profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank declined 55.09% to Rs 51.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 114.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 30.49% to Rs 986.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 756.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income986.95756.32 30 OPM %39.9548.14 -PBDT68.07154.43 -56 PBT68.07154.43 -56 NP51.39114.42 -55
