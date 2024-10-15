Business Standard
KFin Technologies allots 58,897 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
KFin Technologies has allotted 58,897 equity shares under ESOP on 14 October 2024. Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 171,40,71,980/- comprising of 17,14,07,198 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 171,46,60,950/- comprising of 17,14,66,095 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

