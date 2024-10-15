Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One consolidated net profit rises 39.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 39.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 44.55% to Rs 1514.71 crore

Net profit of Angel One rose 39.06% to Rs 423.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 304.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.55% to Rs 1514.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1047.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1514.711047.87 45 OPM %44.3542.31 -PBDT597.68418.40 43 PBT572.09407.18 41 NP423.37304.45 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher, signals GIFT Nifty; Nikkei up 1.6%

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Aiims doctors seek prez's intervention as WB colleagues continue strike

hyundai ipo, gmp, details

Hyundai Motor India IPO opens: GMP shows slight uptick; Should you apply?

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Global EV sales rise 30.5% in Sept as China shines, Europe recuperates

Justin Trudeau, Justin, Trudeau, Canada PM

LIVE news: India did not cooperate in probe into Nijjar's killing, alleges Justin Trudeau

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon