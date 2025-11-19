Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Knowledge Marine gains on securing Rs 384-cr green tug order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Knowledge Marine gains on securing Rs 384-cr green tug order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 1.89% to Rs 2,766.65 after it has secured its second order for a state-of-the-art Green Tug, marking a major milestone in the company's push for sustainable maritime solutions.

The 15-year contract, awarded by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, is valued at Rs 384.33 crore and covers the manning, operation, maintenance, and complete technical management of a contractor-owned ASTDS-GTTP tug.

The order underscores KMEWs technical expertise, operational efficiency, and innovation-driven approach, while reinforcing the trust and confidence placed by clients in its long-term service capabilities.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is engaged in providing dredging services, owning and operating marine craft, and repairing, maintaining, and refitting marine crafts and marine infrastructure. Its head office is in Mumbai, and operations are spread across major ports in the country through branch offices in Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Kandla, Vadinar, and Sittwe, Myanmar.

 

The company posted a 10.09% decrease in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.20 crore on 4.4% declined in revenue from operations to Rs 50.17 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

