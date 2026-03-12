KNR Constructions bags project worth Rs 50 cr
From Greater Hyderabad Municipal CorporationKNR Constructions has receives a letter of acceptance from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for construction of 4 lane unidirectional flyover at Rasoolpura under Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC)/ Turnkey - Basis in the state of Telangana worth Rs. 50.47 crore. The construction period for the said project is 24 months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 1:31 PM IST