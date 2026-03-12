Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KNR Constructions bags project worth Rs 50 cr

KNR Constructions bags project worth Rs 50 cr

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

From Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

KNR Constructions has receives a letter of acceptance from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for construction of 4 lane unidirectional flyover at Rasoolpura under Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC)/ Turnkey - Basis in the state of Telangana worth Rs. 50.47 crore. The construction period for the said project is 24 months.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 2.94%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third straight session

NMDC Ltd gains for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 1.5%, Gains for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rises for third straight session

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

