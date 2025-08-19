Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kopran Ltd Spurts 4.13%

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Kopran Ltd has lost 8.09% over last one month compared to 0.96% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.54% drop in the SENSEX

Kopran Ltd gained 4.13% today to trade at Rs 163.7. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.34% to quote at 44693.47. The index is down 0.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd increased 2.6% and Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd added 1.58% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 7.92 % over last one year compared to the 1.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Kopran Ltd has lost 8.09% over last one month compared to 0.96% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.54% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20242 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 369.2 on 09 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 156.5 on 08 Aug 2025.

 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

