Kotia Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.13 crore
Net loss of Kotia Enterprises reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.130 0 OPM %-107.690 -PBDT-0.050.01 PL PBT-0.050.01 PL NP-0.050.01 PL
