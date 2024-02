Bhatevara will continue to act as an Executive Director on the Board of the Company.

In the interim, Yash Prithviraj Mutha (DIN:07285523), Joint Managing Director and Manager of the Company will oversee the responsibilities of the Managing Director.

Krsnaa Diagnostics announced that Pallavi Shantilal Bhatevara (DIN: 03600332), Managing Director of the Company has resigned with effect from 31 March 2024.