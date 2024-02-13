Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
JSW Energy said that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy has received Letter of Awards (LoA) for a wind capacity of 500 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up wind power project.
The company will set up 1,350 MW wind power project (tranche XVI). As per the construct of the bid, 700 MW of greenshoe option is available over the awarded capacity. This could further enhance the companys total awarded capacity by 525 MW to a maximum of 1,025 MW.
The company expects to have 9.8 GW of installed generation capacity by CY24, up from 7.2 GW currently. Following the capacity award under SECI Tranche XVI, the Company's total locked-in capacity increases to 10.3 GW.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).
The scrip fell 0.46% to settle at Rs 497.10 on Monday, 12 February 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Power shares gain

Power stocks edge higher

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Elgi Equipment approves VRS

Index of industrial production gains 3.8% on year

Consumer price inflation softens to 5.10% on year in January 2024

RBI's Central Board of Directors reviews global and domestic economic situation and outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon