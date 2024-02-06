Sensex (    %)
                        
L&amp;T Construction bags order for its transportation infra biz

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
From Public Works Roads Department (PwRD), Assam
The Transportation Infrastructure Business of L&T Construction has won a prestigious project contract, to construct the Palashbari to Sualkuchi Cable Stayed Bridge across the river Brahmaputra in Assam. According to the company's project classification, the value of the project ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.
The project has been awarded by the Public Works Roads Department (PwRD), Assam to construct a 12.21 Km long bridge with approaches connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi. The bridge will directly connect both the towns.
The village of Sualkuchi is one of the world's largest weaving center's where traditional Assamese garments are made with indigenous materials like Muga, the golden silk, that is only produced there. The bridge will also directly connect to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU), Assam.
The project will have 3.6 Km long cable stayed bridge portion along with a 5.61 Km approach on Palashbari side and a 3.0 Km approach on Sualkuchi side including wetland approach viaducts. The maximum span of the extradosed cable stayed portion will be 165 m. The project is scheduled to be completed in 48 months.
L&T is already executing the Dhubri Phulbari Bridge Project' for National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) apart from several other infrastructure projects in Assam.
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

