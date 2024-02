At meeting held on 06 February 2024

The Board of Godawari Power & Ispat at its meeting held on 06 February 2024 has approved the proposal for setting up of Green Field Integrated Steel Plant with an enhanced capacity of 2 million tones from 1 million tones proposed earlier, at an estimated cost of Rs. 6,000 crore.