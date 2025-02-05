Business Standard

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
L&T Finance announced the appointment of Jinesh Shah as Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product with effect from 05 February 2025.

In his last assignment, Jinesh was serving as Managing Director & Head - Mortgages & Retail LAP (Loan-Against Property) at Standard Chartered Bank, India, and has achieved significant milestones, including doubling portfolio size, improving credit quality and pioneering digital onboarding journeys.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

