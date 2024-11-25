Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L T Foods opens new office in Riyadh

L T Foods opens new office in Riyadh

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

L T Foods announced its official entry into Saudi Arabia with the inauguration of a new office in Riyadh, to tap the U.S. $ 2 billion rice and rice based food market in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The move is part of the company's strategic vision of expanding its global footprint to newer geographies. Today, LT Foods generates U.S. $ 1 billion in global revenue, demonstrating an established track record of sustained Year-on-Year (YoY) profit growth. It has delivered 18 years of Revenue CAGR of 18% and a Profit CAGR of 21%.

With its new office in Riyadh, the company is set to revolutionize the rice market in Saudi Arabia and meet consumers' growing demand for authentic and premium rice and rice-based food products. The new office will act as a hub for LT Foods' regional operations, enabling the company to leverage its deep expertise in rice and rice-based food products that align with Saudi Arabian consumers' tastes and culinary traditions.

 

LT Foods plans to invest SAR 185 million in warehousing, stocks, and people over the next five years in the Kingdom. It is eyeing a revenue of SAR 435 million over the next five years. With Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) as a strategic shareholder, LT Foods is also gearing up to set up local manufacturing facilities in the Kingdom.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

No divine power can wake up civic body: SC to MCD over library demolition

electric vehicle

EU, China discussing alternatives to European tariffs on Chinese EVs

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Trade

PSU stocks rally; RITES, Indian Bank, Bharat Dynamic, RVNL surge up to 13%

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life reports data leak, begins investigation with security experts

Mumbai Indians

Eoin explains why Mumbai Indians bought Allah Ghazanfar in IPL mega auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon