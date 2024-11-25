Hitachi Energy - BHEL consortium bags al HVDC link project from Power Grid

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

For transmission of renewable energy from Khavda to Nagpur

The consortium of Hitachi Energy India and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received the Notification of Award from Power Grid Corporation of India to design and execute the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link to transmit renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat to the industrial center of Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The 800 kV, 6,000 MW bi-pole and bi-directional HVDC link is part of the transmission system to transfer power from the potential renewable energy zone in the Khavda area of Gujarat under Phase-V (8 GW): Part A, which was awarded to POWERGRID on tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) basis. This project crosses 1,200-kilometer (km) and feeds into the country's 500-gigawatt (GW) renewable evacuation and interstate transmission system.

 

The scope of the project includes converter transformers, AC/DC control and protection, gas-insulated high-voltage switchgear, thyristor valves, 765kV/400kV substation and auxiliary systems to be delivered by Hitachi Energy India along with its consortium partner BHEL.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

