L&amp;T Technology Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5277.9, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.71% in last one year as compared to a 28.68% rally in NIFTY and a 26.63% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
L&T Technology Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5277.9, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.4% on the day, quoting at 22290.5. The Sensex is at 73562.1, up 1.46%.L&T Technology Services Ltd has eased around 4.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37720.4, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.2 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5310.5, down 0.67% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd jumped 42.71% in last one year as compared to a 28.68% rally in NIFTY and a 26.63% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 44.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

