ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.84%, gains for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 542.45, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 22292.65. The Sensex is at 73564.13, up 1.47%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 7.1% in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 543.6, up 1.53% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 36.14% in last one year as compared to a 28.7% jump in NIFTY and a 15.72% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 83.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

